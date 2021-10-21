I run away from format TV, Lundini is a genius I would work with

Besides Avanzi, the Pippo Chennedy Show and the glimpses of a TV that seems very far away, Serena Dandini seeks refuge in podcasts with “My paradise”. In this interview with Fanpage, the presenter talks about her relationship with this new form of expression, confessing that she does not think she will return to television with some exceptions such as with Lundini, in which she glimpses an heir of Guzzanti and that generation of giants of comedy with which she has worked.

Naming Serena Dandini means alluding to one of the most influential and incisive faces of Italian television in its last golden age. Creator and host of cult programs, from Avanzi to La Tv delle Girls, from L’Ottavo Nano to Parla con me, she was above all the symbol of an artisan television that for a long time stood out for this characteristic, opposing the industrial model which would prevail in the years to come, making pre-packaged models prevail, often imported from abroad. The absence of Serena Dandini from TV, “for this / this / and this other reason”, it does not seem accidental and it seems significant that she takes refuge in alternative forms of expression, as she tells in this interview with Fanpage.it.

Serena, after years of television today comes her first podcast, “My paradise”. What is that?

It is an experiment in which I explore the stories of people who, through their obsession with plants and gardens, have sought their own personal paradise on Earth. These are characters of culture, art and literature, but also complete strangers, who sometimes tell the most beautiful things.

With an extreme simplification it would be called a podcast on gardening. Is that all or does it have other ambitions?

As always, the ambition is quite different, gardening itself represents a metaphor for many things, certainly for a better world. If we extended our micro-universe on the balcony to that planet we slaughter it would be a good thing. So gardening is also a viaticum for a sustainable world and for a green revolution. And then it’s called “My Paradise”, it goes to explore a nostalgia for an earthly paradise, a place where we have been or think we can be happy.

What margins do you find in this new expressive mode that is the podcast?

It was an amazing experience. I have done radio, TV, theater, I have written books and the podcast, even if it is none of these, it is something that has allowed me to gather all the experience acquired with these different languages. Then I got help from an extraordinary actress, even a friend, Orsetta De Rossi, because I liked that it wasn’t a somewhat presumptuous monologue, the idea of ​​being put in difficulty.

In addition, the podcast is chosen, unlike radio and TV. There is a different rule of engagement with the viewer.

Yes, absolutely, dealing with a user who is not passive puts another perspective. But above all, in a moment like the one we are living, returning from a forced loneliness, I imagine it to be a new and very interesting way to face our contemporaneity.

A few years ago on TV he brought a program that talked about the environment, with a title similar to this podcast.

Yes, the title was “Is Paradise Lost?”, It had a question mark that I already asked myself 10 years ago and today we continue to ask it. Through plants I speak of the conditions of the planet, of deforestation in the Amazon. But the feeling remains that everything that happens outside our enclosure, from our balcony, does not touch us. It is not so, it will touch us and there is no need to go to the North Pole to understand it.

Do you agree with me that there is an objective difficulty in talking about it?

Yes, nobody gives a damn and talking about it, especially through the mass media, is still very difficult. I try through the podcast for this. I play about nostalgia for this earthly paradise from which Adam and Eve were expelled, but in reality it is perhaps God who left because he saw how we destroyed this Earth, which was our earthly paradise before we were get involved.

Do you imagine a theme like this on television for your return?

It will encroach on me a little less. The beauty of an instrument like this is that with your voice you can travel in space and time and with television it is more complex to do so.

Dandini on Girls’ TV in 2019

After that of 2019 with the TV of the girls, aren’t you thinking about a return on TV?

At the moment I struggle. Redoing the Girls’ TV in 2019 was almost a heroic act, because there was Stefano Coletta director who very much wanted to return.

Why is it so complicated?

You need a mentor, a person who understands what you are like and who allows you to work in total freedom, with your own rules. We are not format people, with all due respect for those who know how to do it best.

Serena Dandini and Corrado Guzzanti in the Rutelli version.

He lived through years of political bipolarism in which satire meant annoying a defined and identifiable power. Who does satire today? And above all what is the power with which to blame?

Since the world began, there is always a power against which to lash out. I believe that true power satire could be very useful in this field. Today the black beast is that and the way propaganda rides them. Satire is always a point of view that does not give answers, but asks questions. Asking them over a tweet or post on Instagram, in my opinion, is not irrelevant.

Is comedy in crisis today?

I don’t think it is in crisis, perhaps in transformation or adaptation to new forms and platforms, such as the web. The comedy, the irony, are chameleonic manifestations that always find a way of rebirth. I don’t think they can ever die.

On TV he has worked with giants of comedy, Guzzanti above all. Do you see any heirs?

I find Valerio Lundini brilliant, I think he is a very smart guy and he is a person I would like to work with.