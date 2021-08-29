“I said goodbye to the cinema” / “I’m finally better and I’m at peace”

Cameron Diaz, well-known actress, spoke on the occasion of the transmission “Hart to Heart”, a talk show broadcast on Peacock, in which she recounted her decision to say goodbye to the cinema, which took place six years ago. The star reported that she does not feel the lack of the spotlight of Hollywood and of everyday life on the set and spoke freely about himself and the reasons behind his choice. The interpreter of “All Crazy About Mary”, “Very Bad Things”, “Every Damn Sunday” and “Minority Report” asserted that “When you do something at such a high level for so long, you are the one who has the talent. Everything about you has passed on to other people “.

In other words, Cameron Diaz revealed that she felt under pressure, almost like a machine: “I didn’t do anything but that, it worked, but it wasn’t enough for me. I loved acting, but there were so many parts of my life that weren’t right. I just wanted to make my life manageable by me. My one-day routine is literally what I can do on my own. And that’s the best feeling. I found peace in my soul by taking care of myself “.

CAMERON DIAZ: WHAT DO YOU DO TODAY?

Statements, those of Cameron Diaz, which undoubtedly do not please all those fans who dreamed and continue to dream of his return on the scene, but which make happy at the same time, as the popular artist she said she was going through a positive period in her life, in which she recovered that serenity that life seemed to have stolen from her during her career.

Recall that the woman married the musician Benji Madden in January 2015. Only last year, the two communicated the birth of their daughter, Raddix Madden, who came into the world through a surrogate mother on December 30, 2019. Cameron Diaz’s latest film is dated 2014: more specifically, it is the film “Annie – Happiness is Contagious”, directed by Will Gluck. Since that time, the big screen has no longer hosted his radiant face.

