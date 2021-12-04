“I said no to 35 million dollars for a day of work” – Corriere.it

The star should have shot the commercial for the airline associated with “a country that, although it is a US ally, is sometimes questionable”

George Clooney, 60 years old last May 6, has refused an offer of 35 million dollars (a little less than 31 million euros) for one day of work necessary to shoot an airline commercial. He revealed it the celebrity to the British newspaper “The Guardian”. In a’interview published in the newspaper on Friday, December 3, the star declared: «I have been offered 35 million dollars for a day of work for an airline commercial, but none I spoke with Amal and we decided it wasn’t worth it. ‘ Clooney married the lawyer for human rights Amal Clooney born Alamuddin in 2014. The ex Doctor Ross of «ER – Doctors on the front line», which has won an Oscar as supporting actor for “Syriana” and for best film for “Argon”, stressed that the airline was associated with “a country which, although it is a ally, it is sometimes questionable, and so I thought: well, if it takes away a minute of sleep, It’s not worth it”.

Clooney was talking with “The Guardian” of his new film “The Tender Bar”, which he directed, but in which he does not act. The film, starring Ben Affleck, Daniel Ranieri e Tye Sheridan, follows a boy who grew up on Long Island looking for his father figures between clients of the bar of his uncle. “The whole country (the United States), for the past five years, has been overwhelmed by hate And anger, and sometimes me too – the actor confessed to “The Guardian” -. I have been angry, and this was such a story delicate. It’s a movie polite, I wanted to be a part of it, and I thought maybe the public would have wanted join of such an experience “. The star also revealed that he is headed in Australia to act alongside Julia Roberts in «Ticket to Paradise» by Ol Parker, and will be in UK to turn another project with Brad Pitt, of which he did not want to though reveal nothing.