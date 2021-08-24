“I saved Britney from disaster”

Britney Spears

The singer’s father spills the beans after leaving the role of legal guardian.

Britney Spears’ mental problems are more serious than fans can imagine.

This is revealed by his father, Jamie Spears, who returned to defend himself after leaving the legal guardianship of his daughter: a role occupied since 2008, after the nervous breakdown that struck the star.

The singer, supported by the #FreeBritney movement, accused her father of psychological abuse and of having exercised almost total power over his personal and professional life.

In 15 pages handed over to the Los Angeles court, Jamie states that people would “thank him” if they knew about Britney’s “strictly confidential” mental health information.

The man’s lawyer wrote: “If the public knew all the facts relating to Ms. Spears’ personal life, not only her ups, but also her lows, her addictions and the mental health issues she struggled with. , and all the challenges of the conservatorship, would thank Mr. Spears for the work he has done, instead of denigrating him. ‘

“But the public doesn’t know all the facts, as it should be, so there will be no redemption for Mr. Spears.”

“There is no doubt that legal guardianship saved Ms. Spears from disaster, supported her when she was most needed, protected her and her reputation, and facilitated her career restart,” the document reads. .

The medical choices, made by Jamie in the name of Britney, saved the pop star from “self-destruction”.

Britney lost custody of her children and the ability to manage her career and finances on her own after a nervous breakdown in 2007.

The next hearing is scheduled for 29 September.

Meanwhile, Britney can hug her dogs again after an altercation with her housekeeper. The woman seems to have stolen the animals from Spears, guilty of having neglected them.

One of the two dogs – as reported by the Daily Mail – suffers from digestive problems and needs specific foods; Britney, on the other hand, gave her four-legged friend only leftovers. The dogs, battered and dehydrated, received the care of a veterinarian.

The police broke into the Spears home after the fight between her and the maid.