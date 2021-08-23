I saw John Legend and Katy Perry, I have butterflies in my stomach

Sangiovanni participated in a charity event organized by Unicef. An event that in recent days has brought many VIPs, both national and international, to the island of Capri and which has allowed the second ranking of Friends and star performer in the music charts to meet John Legend and Katy Perry.

Sangiovanni participated in a charity event organized by Unicef. An event that in recent days has brought many VIPs, both national and international, to the island of Capri. And the meeting with some of them marked the singer, second classified in the latest edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi. An adventure that, as he himself says, allowed him to find himself in this place together with some of the main stars of world music. But the singer also wanted to thank the fans who have supported him and are supporting him in recent months.

In fact, in a couple of stories on Instagram, Sangiovanni wrote: “Anyway I am happy and proud to have attended a Unicef ​​charity event where a lot of money was raised. I have butterflies in my stomach as I write, and I would like to share it with you. I saw John Legend stroking the piano and Katy Perry smashing on stage . If I have lived such a day it is also thanks to your support, your affection. A year ago I would not have imagined any of this. I wish you all to achieve what you want to achieve, whatever it is. I wish you all. to be grateful to you for the days you live. Be grateful, tomorrow everything could disappear “.

A few days ago the singer also published the video for “Malibu”, his most listened to song on Spotify with nearly 70 million streams. A long-awaited video for what is undoubtedly one of the most listened to songs of this summer 2021. In a few days the song – in which video there is also the singer’s partner, or the winning dancer of Amici Giulia Stabile – has passed the 5 million views on Youtube. Furthermore, in the latest charts, the song is third for singles, while the singer’s debut EP is third among the albums.