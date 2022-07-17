“I saw Messi, Cristiano, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho but…”

Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to the baby girl earlier this year, at which time she also lost her newborn son

Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to her twins a few months ago. At that time, the model and her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, said that one of the newborns died during childbirth and they asked for understanding and support from their fans and the press.

A few days later, they introduced their daughter Bella Esmeralda on social media, which drew attention to the name with Latin American roots that the Argentinian model chose. Later, Georgina Rodriguez said that she was able to overcome her loss thanks to the little girl and her family.

Now the businesswoman has surprised everyone by revealing the first gifts for her youngest daughter. It is that through a story that he shared on his Instagram account, he revealed that the girl’s bib was from the Dior brand.

Also, she usually dresses her daughter in clothes from the Moschino brand, whose baby collection has a minimum value of 149 euros apiece. While for Dior outfits, Georgina Rodriguez had to invest more than 500 euros.

Luxury in the life of Georgina Rodriguez

Through the documentary which premiered on Netflix earlier this year, the businesswoman said she travels regularly to visit exclusive fashion brand stores across Europe aboard the private plane of his partner. For these outings, he also invited some of his friends.

Rodríguez is, at the same time, known for the impressive collection of handbags she has in her wardrobe, which she shares on her social networks. It is that since before meeting the footballer, the model had already specified his taste for these accessories.

Today, Argentina is one of the most important guests in the catwalks of the most outstanding brands in Europe, as well as summoned to model some of the sets of their collections in different fashion magazines.