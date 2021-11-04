Will Smith recalls the darker sides of his childhood and the difficult relationship with his abusive and alcoholic father

Will Smith revealed that it has arisen within him “A growing darkness“, While remembering a particular moment of his childhood linked to violent father towards the mother. In an excerpt from his memoir entitled Will, arriving in Italian bookstores on 11 November from the title The power of the will, the actor described his complicated relationship with his father Willard Carroll Smith Sr, who passed away in 2016 due to cancer. The actor of Men in Black in the book he told of a terrible act of violence of the father to the mother, Caroline Bright: “When I was nine I saw my father punch my mother so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood“.

The actor then revealed that for him every award, recognition, compliment, spotlight, character and every laugh he has been able to snatch during his career have been “Veiled by a thin line of excuses” for the mother, for not having been able to help her in times of need. “For not being able to stand up to my father. For being a coward “. Smith’s parents divorced in 2000 and the actor maintained a close relationship with his father. However, the actor recalled that “A darkness has arisen within me”, when the terrible and violent childhood memory resurfaced in his mind one evening while he was taking care of his father, now in a wheelchair due to cancer. “One night, as I dragged him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between the two rooms passes at the top of the stairs. As a child I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when I was old enough, when I was strong enough, when I was no longer a coward, I would kill him“.

While considering pushing his father down the stairs, Will Smith said he heard “Decades of pain, anger and resentment” go through his body and then withdraw. “I shook my head and took him to the bathroom”, concludes the story. In the book, the actor also remembers that his father, despite being a violent alcoholic, never missed one of his films: “He was an alcoholic, but sober he came to the premiere of all my films. He listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrified his family put food on the table every night of my life “.