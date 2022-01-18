“I saw my son in Tenet at Nolan’s house”

Denzel Washington is currently engaged in the presentation tour of Macbeth, film directed by Joel Coen which sees him as the protagonist. Interviewed by ReelBlend he talked about many aspects related to his career, including having a son of art who is making a career in an important way. The star of Flight he in fact explained the surreal experience lived when he was invited by Christopher Nolan to his home to preview Tenet, film in which his son John David is the protagonist.

It was really weird – he says. First of all, we went to Chris’s house and he showed it to us in his private movie theater. So I’m sitting here, watching my son act in a Christopher Nolan movie at Christopher Nolan’s house. Many things were happening at the same time. I am looking at my son and I think: “Act like me”. And then I think, “Of course he acts like you, you idiot. Is he your son”. I was feeling so much as a father.

John David Washington it found total consecration precisely in Tenet, although he is not too clear, either, the entirety of the plot of Nolan’s film. A few months ago, talking about it with Collider, he had told of often pretending to have forgotten the ending so as not to have to explain it.

Almost all of my friends and family, 20-25 people, have asked me to explain Tenet to them. But now I can pretend I forgot – explains the actor. Today I have the luxury of time, I can finally say, “Oh, you know, I forgot. You should have asked me a couple of months ago. I forgot it. I went on ”. It’s fun, over time you forget the details and this allows you to review it over and over again.

What do you think of this statement? Have you already seen the Macbeth by Joel Coen? Did you like Denzel Washington in that movie? Tell us in the comments.