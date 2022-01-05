“I saw something from the series and …”

David Dastmalchian, Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, commented on DCEU’s new HBO series Peacemaker on Twitter. The actor, despite the demise of his character in Gunn’s film, is still an avid DC fan. Here’s what he said.

“I saw something of James Gunn’s Peacemaker. Is fantastic! Jennifer Holland makes one [performance] sensational And Steve Agee steals the show! “. The actor referred in particular to Holland and Agee, also present in the film, who will certainly have a more important space in the series. The two play Emilia Harcourt and John Economos, who are government employees of Amanda Waller in the film. Now one wonders what their role in the series will be, considering that in The Suicide Squad they had deliberately disobeyed Waller’s orders to eliminate members of Task Force X, instead helping the group of anti-heroes to thwart Starro. We will find out soon.

In any case, the enthusiastic comment posted by Dastmalchian was promptly answered by James Gunn, very active on Twitter. The director left a simple one under the post emoji in the shape of a heart, as a thank you for the colleague’s opinion. Now the curiosity grows more and more, as the release of the series approaches: in fact the show will arrive on HBO Max starting from January 13, when it will debut with the first three episodes. But why did Gunn make Peacemaker? Here are the reasons behind the creation of a spin-off!