‘I Saw the TV Glow’: the new movie with Phoebe Bridgers, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and Snail Mail

The production house of the moment, A24, is having critically acclaimed and blockbuster hits like its latest release for the big screen, Everything everywhere and at the same time. Apparently, there are still several film projects in development and, among them, comes the announcement of I Saw the TV Glowthe new horror thriller that is already in the post-production stage.

Directed and written by Jane Schoenbrun, the feature film stars Justice Smith and Bridgette Lundy-Paine, who will play the two teenagers who begin to question the line between television and reality after the mysterious cancellation of a horror series with which they were obsessed. Along with the main faces of the title, there is Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit, Lindsey Jordan, or better known under her stage name Snail Mail, Sloppy Jane from Haley Dahl, the old Phoebe Bridgers group, and King Woman, within the musical cast.

The film is a joint project between A24 and Fruit Tree, the company led by actress Emma Stone, along with her partners Dave McCary and Ali Herting, with Sarah Winshall, Smudge Films and Sam Intili. Helena Howard, Danielle Deadwyler, Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Michael Maronna, Conner O’Malley, Emma Portner and Danny Tamberelli also appear in the film, which appears to have wrapped up shooting in secret.

At the moment there are not many details about which character each of the cast members will carry, nor is an attempted premiere known.