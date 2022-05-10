“I say it. I saw Messi, Ronaldinho and Zidane but the best shooter…”

Manchester United is plunged into an evil that seems endless. The painful 4-0 loss to Brighton left the Reds with no chance of reaching the next Champions League, the team’s last goal

The forgotten campaign in which the United team played has led to its consequences, for which the footballers will receive a severe salary cut.

That United are not playing in the next Champions League is news that arouses astonishment and shows the terrible sporting moment that the club is going through.

But beyond that, not participating in the event has serious economic consequences for the club, which will stop receiving big millions, which will affect the players.

According to information provided by the Daily Mail, the United team will take a 25% pay cut for not qualifying for the next Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a leading figure of the Red Devils, would also suffer the decision of the leaders, and continuing the information of the aforementioned media, the club would reduce his salary from 385,000 pounds per week to 288,000.

The reduction in player salaries is a move United are taking to protect the club’s coffers, due to the drop in income that not playing in the next Champions League will cause.

The move would not sit well with the team but it could also be the straw that breaks the camel’s back in United’s relationship with Cristiano, resulting in the Portuguese leaving Manchester next season.