‘I see why that white man left you’: Nicki Minaj slams ‘RHOBH’ star Garcelle Beauvais for standing up for her son

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Nicki Minaj is an avid follower of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” However, she is not a fan of the actors of the series. As a result, she is often seen caught up in controversies with the cast of “Real Housewives.” Recently, the ‘Chun-Li’ singer lashed out at Garcelle Beauvais and her teenage son. That’s apparently the rapper’s reaction to the reality star interviewing one of her husband’s rape survivors.

First for some context. Recently, Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax was embroiled in a cyberbullying argument after Beauvais targeted Erika Jayne’s drinking problem on the show. Before long, fans started stalking Jax and his older brother Oliver for their drug use. Many took to Twitter to call out Oliver as a drug addict. Additionally, fans asked Beauvais to explain why it made sense to make Jayne look bad on the show. Fed up with all these trolls, Jax tweeted, “I’m a fucking 14 year old boy, please leave me alone. »

Why did Minaj laugh at Beauvais’ son’s cyberbullying?

When things got out of control, Beauvais stepped in to protect her son. She responded to the enemies by asking them to leave her son alone. She also explained how the trolls hurt her. She said, “This has to stop! They are just children. Beauvais had recently interviewed Jennifer Hough, the survivor of the rape of Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty. This could be the indirect clue of Beauvais going against the rapper. Hough filed a lawsuit against Nicki and Petty for threatening and demanding to recant. Later, Petty pleaded guilty and was sent to prison for 10 years.

According to Lovebscott, Nicki slammed Beauvais on AMP’s “Tea Party” radio show on Sunday, September 11. Minaj joked about Beauvais’ comment to haters, saying “get the f**k out of the bitch kitchen.” She further slammed Beauvais, saying, “You cared about my mother fucking son b***h.” Nicki implied that Beauvais didn’t care about other people’s children, but suddenly transformed into a caring mother when it came to her own son. Additionally, Nicki commented about Beauvais saying, “I see why that white man left you b***h, disgusting. »

Beauvais and Mike Nilon got married in 2010. Beauvais later found out he was having an affair and in the ensuing chaos they separated in 2011.

You can watch Season 12 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” on Bravo or catch it later on Fubo or Peacock.