“I sell myself”. How to make money on OnlyFans

When Cosimo sold the photo of an influencer’s armpit for $ 100 on OnlyFans, he realized that his intuition could really be a winner. A year ago he was sitting on a bench in a shopping center in Rome, he had an appointment. While waiting, scrolling through Instagram, she stumbles upon the post of a friend of hers who said she earned a six-figure figure working on a social network: Onlyfans. Cosimo picks up the phone, calls Andrea and makes him a proposal. Convert your business into a specialized agency for content dedicated to Onlyfans. Andrea accepts. “We made music video clips and managed the social media of various influencers. We now only work on this platform. We put ourselves body and soul ”. We do not find it hard to believe it. OnlyFans is a booming market, a prairie for marketing and social network experts. According to the platform, there are 2 million creators who publish content with some regularity and who have collectively earned 5 billion dollars since the beginning of the pandemic (even in Italy, payments are only in dollars).

For those unfamiliar with it, Onlyfans is basically a social network with a paywall, which allows anyone to sell photos and explicit content of themselves. Not necessarily porn. It can also be the detail of a foot, a belly, a hand. The mechanism is simple: you pay a subscription to follow a person, ranging from 0 to 50 dollars a month. But the offer varies and is very similar to what we are used to for online subscriptions: in addition to the monthly offer, there are also quarterly, half-yearly and annual offers. One more detail that helps to understand how this application works: OnlyFans was founded in 2016, is based in Great Britain, and has had a boom in popularity during the pandemic. All film productions – for adults and not – have been suspended and millions of lonely people have found themselves stuck at home. Thus, OnlyFans’ business exploded. Not only did those who were bored at home looking for more or less explicit content to pass the time, but many people found a new job by selling their image.

OnlyFans likes it because in a social universe where everything belongs to everyone, everything runs and you do not own anything, you can access exclusive content by paying. And the exceptionality is represented not so much by the bare breasts or the video porn, but rather by the satisfaction of a desire. An example? “There are so many who want to hear their name. Or receive a photo of an intimate detail on request. The feet are obviously the most requested details “. Cosimo Catapano tells us how the business he manages with his Queen Agency works. “We we follow the influencers’ business from start to finish. It starts with the administration of the accounts: Instagram, TikTok and Telegram. We decide on a social strategy, we organize two shootings a month to take as many photos as possible. And then we use them to make sure that the creators can optimize their earnings “. Activity on other social networks, including Linkedin, is essential because it is not possible to search for influencers on Google according to European legislation.

“The first form of income is the subscription. Basically there is a bulletin board to which you have access. Choosing the price is the first step in a marketing strategy. Then there are the “tips”, or tips. In reality, however, it is not an end mechanism in itself, there is an algorithm that rewards you and that makes you always stand out. Before there was a tip during the striptease that guaranteed the front row on stage, today it guarantees a prominent post in chat “. A bit like skip-the-line at the playground. Then there is the third real form of income: chats. ”This is where exclusive paid content travels: photos, videos or audio. This is the part that we basically handle 24 hours a day. We have a team of people who respond to messages. They are organized in 8-hour shifts that cover the whole day. The hottest times are early in the morning, a little after lunch and the bulk is between 8 pm and 2 am “.

“The percentage of an agency’s earnings varies according to turnover,” Cosimo tells us. “We have a fixed percentage which is 20% but when the influencer exceeds 20 thousand euros per month we have 5% more commissions. The moderators instead take a salary ranging from 1200 to 1800 euros. More production bonuses ”. So it all also depends on the number of followers. An average influencer has about 20 thousand on Instagram, a number that usually corresponds to about 100 subscriptions on OnlyFans. Considering that almost all 100 subscribers write in a day, this means that 2,000 messages a day arrive during the weekend. If we then consider that in chat, according to what Cosimo tells us, there are also those who spend 500 dollars a month, it is clear that we are talking about important earnings. “The creator with the most followers in our agency has about 2 million followers on Instagram. Last month he earned € 104,000. I don’t round down. Because 4 thousand euros is a lot and I keep everything in my account because we are talking about real money “. The income changes if you are followed by an agency or if you do everything yourself. An autonomous creator earns 70% from the subscription and 30% from the chat, with an agency behind him the percentage is reversed.

But how do you create empathy with a customer by responding on behalf of the “star”? “We spend a lot of time together, especially those who chat all day must know the creator very well. We study the right language, with practice and improvement we have understood how to interact with those in front of us. 99% of users who access the service and pay are men, but there is a market for both male and female creators. I have been responding to chats myself for months. So as to be able to train those who work now in the team. We try to make creators feel comfortable. We try to accommodate its character. To always keep the same tone “. But who is it that turns to OnlyFans? “Not the night club user. Many are guys who spend the evening like this. Once we went out, today the money of the evening is spent without going out. And we have to be good at making sure that the money is given to me and not to another creator ”.