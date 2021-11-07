«I shared Juliet’s canisters with Fellini. In Paradise I will interview Charlot »- Corriere.it

from Elvira Serra

The reporter: “Now I look with the eyes of my Rosemarie.” The temptation: “Mentana wanted me on Tg5, I thought about it one night and refused: for me Tg1 was not a workplace, but a feeling”. The rock star: “Springsteen called me Fast-Man”

The first interview?



«With the Dalai Lama. I had just been hired in Rai by Emilio Rossi and Nuccio Fava, two days after Enrico Mentana, and they sent us both to foreign countries to gain experience: we were the youngest. They sent me to the Grand Hotel for this press conference where the Dalai Lama gave his pacifist speeches, but I also got the interview. When I returned happy to Ottavio Di Lorenzo he turned me off: “Well, take a minute for the night” ».

The next one, if you could?



“To Banksy, to ask him how he can paint while wishing to disappear at the same time.”

Vincenzo Mollica has many gifts. The humility, first of all, with which he recounts his extraordinary encounters without a shadow of self-referentiality, with the rigor of a chronicler. Then the generosity of time, one afternoon, in which he rearranges forty years of memories despite the annoyance of the mask. To the profound culture, curiosity and passion with which he has accompanied us for decades among the Italian and foreign do, kings, claps and gulps, another gift is added: his wife Rosamaria, or Rosemarie, as he has called her since the days of university at the Cattolica in Milan, where they got engaged on February 14th after a concert by Giorgio Gaber. They look like two lovers of Peynet, sitting close together on the sofa, with the walls covered with paintings that are attested to affection: a fabulous Andrea Pazienza with Zanardi next to Betty Boop, in which under the author’s signature we read a small mustache, the “Autograph” (authorized) of Caterina, the journalist’s daughter at the time a child; a sumptuous Mario Schifano who portrays Mollica with a white box instead of his head, the television; watercolors by Fellini, a nude by Dario Fo, the trees by Pablo Echaurren, a moving self-portrait by Franco Battiato meditating on a carpet suspended from the ground. In such beauty, illuminated by Rosemarie’s eyes that have become Vincenzo’s eyes, there are also those “unsolicited friends” with whom the landlord had to make friends: Parkinson’s, diabetes and glaucoma.

Vincenzo, between Lady Gaga, Jessica Rabbit and Betty Boop, who would you choose to interview?



“Lady Gaga I have already interviewed her, but honestly I would like Betty Boop: she has always amused me for her wit and irony.”

You are the founder of Boopism. What it was?



«A non-existent avant-garde movement of the 20th century, born with its inspiring muse, Betty Boop, who sneaked into the paintings of de Chirico, Hopper, Magritte, Picasso and many others, revisited by me. The only real contributions to Boopism were the “appraisals” of Francesco de Gregori, Pablo Echaurren and Milo Manara, who commented on my “scribbles” housed in the rooms of the Vittoriano ».

Who are you most excited about?



“At the first meeting, with Marcello Mastroianni, Sophia Loren, Celentano … But there is one person I have not interviewed but who I have known and that is Mina: that was a really exciting moment, because I admire her for the culture , generosity, curiosity … ».

Let’s talk about Fellini.



“With him we looked like schoolmates: we were joined by comics. I was lucky enough to be a witness to

Trip to Tulum And The journey of G. Mastorna, known as Fernet

, designed by Milo Manara. We worked at his house, in via Margutta at 110. It made me feel like being there with him, usually on Saturday or Sunday afternoons, when he was free. Juliet arrived with two trays with white paper, pen and pencil. If the phone rang, he picked up the receiver and imitated the voice of the secretary or housekeeper. Then at dinner time Juliet asked me: “Are you stopping? I’ll make you the bombolotti with tuna ”. He put a double portion on my plate and Federico secretly ate mine ».

His favorite song?



“Light blue. It’s worth a novel. “

The film?



“The street by Fellini, because it makes you understand the value of life. I convinced Giorgio Gavazzano to parody it on baby mouse. Giulietta Masina gave him some advice on Minnie’s dress. When it came out, Fellini was in Chianciano and bought all the copies he could find on newsstands ».

Cannes, Venice, Oscar: what did you prefer?



“The emotion was different and crazy. I remember Tornatore’s victories, first at Cannes and then at the Oscars: I went to Los Angeles with Cristaldi, the producer; a journey of memories ».

The most beautiful Sanremo Festival?



«Everyone, each edition is like a new book that opens. Perhaps, however, the one in which Vasco sang Reckless life: they were waiting for him for rehearsals and he arrived quite late … I also went to Sanremo for the Tenco Club, where I had a brilliant meeting with Francesco Guccini. And there I organized an exhibition where music met comics. I titled it “Do Re Crack Gulp”, where crack was not the drug, but the onomatopoeic sound that Hugo Pratt assigned to the shotgun. From there the name of my column on Tg1 was born: DoReCiakGulp!“

Vasco called her «the rock star of Tg1», Benigni «my favorite song from Sanremo». How can all this love be explained?



“I am touched. Mara Venier organized a party for my retirement on March 1, 2020. I thought I had to go to her program and get away with half an hour and instead an hour and a half passed, full of gifts: Celentano too! “.

The day before there was a standing ovation at the Ariston, with Fiorello and Amadeus.



«I met Fiorello in the mid-80s, as a singer. To cement our friendship was Bibi Ballandi, an older brother for him. Fiorello dedicated one of the best moments of my career to me: I joined Rai as a human being and left as a puppet ».

His soft toy, in «Viva RaiPlay!».



“He sent me on WhatsApp the phrases I had to repeat to dub the puppet: I found them already at 6.30-7, when I woke up”.

So let’s quote it: when is the last time you started the sciabbarabba?



“But I don’t know what it means!”

A week after retirement we were all in lockdown. How did you experience it?



“Full of hope”.

Hope?



«Yes, with the desire to be there, to understand, to experience what was happening. It is essential for me to hope, otherwise I would not have been able to cope with my illnesses. Rosemarie is from Bergamo, this summer we finally returned to Val Seriana and it was nice to see the valley blossom again. The meadows will return, to quote Olmi, of Treviglio like my wife: when they met they spoke in dialect ».

He always gave the idea of ​​loving the people he interviewed. How does it feel to know that Carrà, Battiato and Proietti are no longer there?



“These are painful moments. The last time I interviewed Battiato I talked to him about the sight that was leaving me and he touched my eye with a finger and said: Vincenzo, you have to face everything with simplicity ».

Did they propose to switch to the competition?



«Mentana asked me when he left Rai to found Tg5: Mimun and Sposini had already accepted. I confronted myself with Rosemarie, then with Fellini and Arbore. Everyone told me the same thing: you have to do what you feel like. I thought about it for a whole night and decided to stay, because for me Tg1 has never been a place of work, but a feeling ».

His wife for forty years accompanied her to work every morning and came to pick her up in the evening.



“When Caterina was little, we used to take her to school first. That half hour in the car was our way to find ourselves, to feed true values. She is the love of my life ».

What do you miss most?



“To draw. Camilleri told me that before falling asleep he would go over the beautiful paintings he had seen in his life. I miss the watercolors and the Indian Yellow, which I used as a base in homage to my Canadian citizenship, is the color of hope. I have an Instagram account where I publish rhyming phrases or the drawings I make by heart: 127,000 follow me ».

We didn’t say anything about foreigners. Jack Nicholson?



“The first time I interviewed him in the elevator, at the Hotel de la Ville, after a press conference. He had gone away, but I got into the elevator and I asked him two questions! ».

Paul McCartney?



«He had expressed the desire to play the video of a new single for Fellini, but at the last minute, with dinner ready, he skipped everything. When Fellini then died, I found among his writings a note in blue marker for the famous video: he had imagined the former Beatles singing at the Colosseum while the city woke up. I told McCartney who was moved. Finally he really sang at the Colosseum, and that day I was moved too ».

Bruce Springsteen?



«He called me Fast-Man, because I was fast, I didn’t bother him too much: I didn’t go like a fan. The best gift he gave me was to improvise When the Saints Go Marching In with the Mexican guitar full of ex voto ».

Bob Dylan?



“He had already stopped doing interviews, but once I was able to shake his hand, at a concert for the Pope, and that was enough for me.”

Do you ever think about death?



«I think about it, not with madness, but as an event that must be natural and that will surprise me».

Who in Heaven do you want to interview?



«Laurel and Hardy, the two poets of comedy. And Charlot, the patriarch of cinema: he laid the foundations for it, Fellini taught the world that nothing is known, everything is imagined ».