“I shit on me”, as Covid – Libero Quotidiano has reduced it

The worsening of his Covid symptoms, he forced Antonio Cassano to intensive care. Now, however, the former Milan and Inter striker has returned home after two days of examinations and treatments at the San Martino hospital in Genoa. And to Bobo TV’s microphones he told about the last few hours: “I had two days of fever, a bit of shaking, but since I didn’t know what to do at home, at a certain point I say oh well I go to the hospital – thus begins the Fantantonio’s story – Through the Sampdoria doctor, Alessandro Rollero, I went to the hospital, I did all the tests: everything was perfect, I also did the CT scan and it was a mild pneumonia. They treated me, in two days I returned to home, I finally came back negative this morning after 20 days. All four of us took it at home, now we are all fine. Life goes on, with attention being the most important thing, and life restarts “.

The onset of pain, the arrival at the hospital
Cassano then spoke about Christmas Eve, when he had to host his mother and in-laws for the dinner, which was canceled at the last minute, however: “On December 24th we swabbed our son and it was positive, up to there I was staying well – said Cassano – After 4 or 5 days, around 29-30, a bit of fever, a bit of tremors … I measure the fever, 38. Tachipirina and it went down, then it went up again. I don’t know what to do, I took it and went to the hospital “. And again: “Up to that moment I had a thousand pains there, then everything disappeared and then the tremors began around 30, 31. From that moment there I have not felt more tastes, more flavors, nothing anymore – added Cassano – I went to the hospital, it’s true it could be a cold, it could be a headache, but I’ve never been to the hospital. I say: c…, I go to a hospital, and a little bit I shit on myself ”.

The appeal to all on the vaccine
Before the fever at the end of 2021, Cassano had severe pain in the bones, in every part of the body: “The first 4 days I could not sleep: pain in the hips, shoulder, ankles, knees, neck, then cortisone makes even sleep little – says the man from Bari – In addition to a thousand pains, cortisone … oh my, a thousand pains. It had passed, then the tiredness and weakness began again. “Then Fantanonio made an appeal to everyone, that on the vaccine: “Guys, let’s all get vaccinated, which is the only thing that really makes us feel good”.

