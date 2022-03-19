“I should have thought about health”

Many of you will have noticed that the Instagram profile of Sofia Crisafulli it was inactive for a few days. Recently, Sofia had decided to leave with Gaia Bianchi and her friends for Fuerteventura, a popular destination on the Spanish island of the Canary Islands.

Today, unexpected news arrived. Directly from him Stories of her he explained the reason for this absence of her, justifying it with a health problem that he suffered after the flight:

Forgive my inactivity these days but I’m not really well at all, I’ve always been subject to sinusitis and i knew the plane would destroy me even more but i took it anyway without listening to my body.

As everyone knows, Sofia Crisafulli will become a mother in a few months and the news of her pregnancy has surprised the whole world of the web. Fans, in fact, were immediately alarmed, worrying as much for her as for the baby. In this regard, the creator talked about the repercussions that pregnancy had on this physical problem:

Pregnancy affects me because I can’t take any kind of medicine if not the tachipirina (which with the sinusitis I swear does nothing to me) and now I am in bed in Fuerteventura since yesterday morning with an excruciating headache that does not even allow me to get it up. I am trying and I have tried all the natural methods possible but there is nothing that effective.

Unfortunately, the sinusitis will force Sofia to leave Fuerteventura tomorrow. Own for them, the tiktoker has decided to spend a few more words, demonstrating a strong sense of maturity and responsibility:

Tomorrow afternoon I go back to Milan. If something happens to me here I don’t want to weigh on anyone, and I’m a bit in the middle of nowhere. Also it is Gaia’s birthday present and I want her to enjoy it to the fullest without having me so I complain 24/7. If you won’t see me in the stories of the others, that’s why, I’m so sorry but sometimes you can’t do everything, there are some sacrifices to be made. I should have thought a little more about my health.

At Webboh, we can’t help but wish Sofia one speedy recovery!

