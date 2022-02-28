“I should play in a top-level European club”

Christian Benavente had the dream debut in Peruvian soccer wearing the colors of Lima Alliance. The ‘Chaval’ returned to play after a year and in his blue and white debut he scored a great goal. The returned from him crossed borders and this reached the general director of the Sporting Charleroi Mehdi Bayat, who was consulted by the footballer.

“I think Cristian has had some good minutes with his new team and was lucky enough to score. Hopefully it will be the start of a great year for him.”commented the director of the Belgian team in an interview with Infobae.

In addition, he showed admiration for the footballer. “Cristian Benavente is a great talent. He should play in a top European club, but some elections and a little bit of bad luck gave his career a different direction ”he added Mehdi Bayat.

“Unfortunately, Cristian got injured and the team was doing a little less well. Otherwise it would have worked. I have no doubts about his qualities. As a player, apart from his footballing qualities where he is technically above the rest”, referred Mehdi.

“He is a very nice boy. I really appreciate it a lot.” finished. For its part, Benavente prepares for what will be his first experience playing outside of Lima, when Lima Alliance Visit this Sunday from 1:15 p.m. to Alianza Atlético de Sullana in Chimbote.

Cristian Benavente in Alianza Lima

How much is Cristian Benavente worth?

In agreement, with the website specialized in the Transfermarkt pass market, Christian Benavente worth 1.00 million euros, being one of the footballers with the highest value in the League 1.

