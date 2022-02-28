“I should play in a top-level European club”

James 4 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 16 Views

Christian Benavente had the dream debut in Peruvian soccer wearing the colors of Lima Alliance. The ‘Chaval’ returned to play after a year and in his blue and white debut he scored a great goal. The returned from him crossed borders and this reached the general director of the Sporting Charleroi Mehdi Bayat, who was consulted by the footballer.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Roberto Alvarado the day he almost signed with America

The gentlemen’s agreement prevented soccer from the Old Continent from reaching America after its return. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved