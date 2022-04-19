“I shouldn’t be a headliner”

Coachella headliner at just 20 years old, Billie Eilish had a daydream this weekend. And even questioned the legitimacy of his place.

20 years old and headlining Coachella: Billie Eilish’s rise is meteoric. After the success of his project Happy Than Ever, the artist saw his name appear in most of the programming of the Californian festival on Saturdays April 16 and 23. However, despite a remarkable performance, animated by the presence of several renowned guests, including Khalid, Damon Albarn or even Posdunuos of De La Soul, the young singer obviously did not believe her eyes all evening. More than that, she even questioned her presence at the top of the bill.

Billie Eilish: ‘It’s so weird’

“It’s so weird“, noted the native of Los Angeles. “I shouldn’t be the headliner of this shit, she continues. But I’m so grateful to be here, and that you’re all here. It is such a dream come true. I feel crazy“. The artist performed for more than an hour and a half, performing her greatest hits in front of the crowd. Above all, she has become the youngest headliner of Coachella. Despite everything, when leaving the stage, she again felt embarrassed in front of her audience: “Thank you, Coachella. I’m sorry I’m not Beyoncé“.

If the pressure of treading one of the most prestigious stages on the planet has visibly invaded on stage, Billie Eilish frankly has nothing to be ashamed of her performance. Especially since at her young age, she will probably have many other opportunities at the Californian festival. Also, the interpreter of "bad guy" was able to exorcise her old demons dating from the 2019 edition where she had "spoils" her performance, she recalled for V-Magazine a few weeks ago, forgetting some lyrics and stumbling on stage.