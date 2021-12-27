I shouldn’t have taken Valentino Rossi, deceived by a podium: the Doctor’s last year

In Valentino Rossi’s last year in MotoGP with Petronas-Yamaha, things did not go by script and there are those who would like to go back in time.

New challenges await Valentino Rossi. The legend of Tavullia could pass from two to four wheels, as confirmed by rumors about a possible future in Ferrari. However, his past is still talked about, and in particular the last not too lucky experience with the Petronas-Yamaha. Things did not go as expected for the class of 1979 and there are those who, if they could go back in time, perhaps they would not bet on him.

We are talking about the former Petronas-Yamaha team principal, Razlan Razali that after the divorce from the Malaysian state oil company is ready for a new experience at the helm of the WithU-Yamaha stable. The manager will be able to count for his team on the performance of a new pair of drivers, namely Darryn Binder and Andrea Dovizioso. From one Italian therefore to another for Razali who in his last interview with SPEEDWEEK.com talked about the now concluded experience with Valentino Rossi.

The words of the Malaysian team manager will probably not please the “doctor”. Looking back over his career and in particular the last season, Razali considered Valentino’s signing for Petronas-Yamaha a mistake, like other situations that he would not repeat if he could: “If I could have traveled back in time, I would have decided in June 2021 to accept the first new contract offer from Petronas. But I wanted to trade for more money. And to be honest: I shouldn’t have taken Valentino!“.

Valentino Rossi in Ferrari in 2022, it can really happen: “We talked to each other”

Razlan Razali former team manager of Valentino Rossi

In reality, Razali admitted that he was initially skeptical about the possibility of bringing Valentino Rossi to Petronas, also in consideration of his no longer very young age. However, the third place in Jerez in 2020 was fundamental in resolving the doubts, which then remained the last podium of his exceptional career. That enterprise deluded the team manager: “It seemed we had no choice but to sign Valentino in 2021. The assumption was that we were under pressure from Yamaha, but that wasn’t the case. Personally I was skeptical until Valentino took the third step of the podium together with Fabio and Vinales in the second Jerez GP in July 2020. When I was standing next to the three riders on the podium, my mind said: ‘Okay, maybe this guy can do it‘”.

Unfortunately, however, things did not go very well, and Covid did not help Valentino who was very unfortunate, with the best result of the season being eighth place and only 4 times he entered the top 10. In the end it was necessary in short, also surrender to the personal data: “After Covid, its results were bad, but we had already decided. I think Valentino has put himself under pressure. Young drivers are much faster. Valentino recorded better times than in the past. But that wasn’t enough. He wanted success, his heart and mind were ready for it, but the body didn’t agree. “