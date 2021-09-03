“I shower three times a day!”

The recent statements by celebrities about their hygiene habits have sparked and sparked waves of discussion and memes on the web. If Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t like taking a bath, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis only wash their kids when they see dirt. Dwayne Johnson, on the other hand, it seems to be of a completely different opinion.

The actor and wrestler, who we can see in Jungle Cruise on Disney +, commented in his own way on the catchphrase that is popular on the web.

“No, I’m the opposite of celebrities who don’t wash” he wrote The Rock in a tweet, which we can also read at the bottom of the news. “(Cold) shower as soon as I get out of bed to start the day. (Lukewarm) shower after my workout before work. (Hot) shower when I get home after work. Plus I wash my face, wash my body, exfoliate, and sing (but I’m out of tune) in the shower. “

It actually looks like a very different routine than the one described by Jake Gyllenhaal. Of course the followers of Dwayne Johnson they retweeted and commented on his post. There are those who want to know, at this point, what sings The Rock in the shower, while another user writes that as always the actor did “the bare minimum to make me love him”. For someone else, however, the Jungle Cruise actor compensates with his freshness “those people who show up smelly on the set“.