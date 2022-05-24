“I sincere. I’m a little ashamed when Neymar says that to me…”

Kylian Mbappé remains at Paris Saint-Germain, having renewed until 2025. The French striker has almost come to apologize for not having signed at Real Madrid, which he has always said was his dream.

Speaking to the Marca newspaper, he reconfirmed that he had also had conversations with Liverpool more than once, and said he had never spoken about money with Florentino Pérez, but admitted that There’s another person he owes an explanation to: his team-mate Karim Benzema, who has always worked hard to get him in Madrid.

The day it became known that Mbappé was going to stay in Paris, Benzema posted a photo of rapper Tupac Shakur with his best friend, later claimed to have been involved in his death. “Yes, I know Real players have posted several things. That’s how it is, I have nothing to say. But of course, when we go to the national team, I will explain to Karim why I stayed at PSG. We have good relations,” he said.

A little earlier, he had already mentioned the reactions of PSG colleagues, who all heard them at the same time on TV, and said he knew that the Real team had published several reactions.

“I don’t want to exaggerate. I know everyone was talking about Karim and Kylian, Kylian and Karim… But in the selection we only talked about dinner. We haven’t talked about Real Madrid. I didn’t want to force. When we meet, we talk. He will ask me why and I will explain my decision”.

The player acknowledges that, more than a dream, winning the Champions League is an obsession: “It’s still an obsession for me. It’s not that it’s a goal because we haven’t conquered it yet, it’s really an obsession. I won a World Cup, I hope to win the second one this year… but of course I want to win the Champions League. I have tried every year and will try again. This is what I want”.