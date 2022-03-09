“I single-handedly raised this hero”

The actress Consuelo Duval It showed itself proud of her son Michel Duvalafter sharing a video on his Instagram account in which the young man appears rescuing two children who were inside a vehicle that had overturned.

The images show the moment in which Michel is climbed in the car next to one of the rear doors, which is kept open thanks to the help of another man, and leans towards to take out a girl, after delivering her he does the same thing again and this time it is a child whom he manages to extract.

In the post, Duval wrote: “I did not understand very well why they had sent me those videos, I must confess that my belly sank. The first thing I felt was a lot of gratitude seeing those two heroes who stopped their path to rescue the victims of the accident.”

“I saw how the flexible little boy rescued an unharmed princess and an unharmed little boy. Thank God there were no injuries, ”continued the also comedian.

Consuelo Duval immediately recounted how she felt when she found out that it was Michel who took the children out: “but when I read the text that accompanied these videos, I even got dizzy: ‘thank your son for rescuing those little ones’, and yes, he is my son”.

For this reason, the actress sent him a message: “I am not surprised by papa Michel Duval, since you were born you have been a hero”. And she also took the opportunity to recognize women: “here in Argentina it is already International Women’s Day, I love, respect, admire and bless them. Of course it can, I alone raised this hero because I have a super power: I am a woman”.

Michel Duval followed in his mother’s professional footsteps, since he is also dedicated to acting, his last participation in a production was in the telenovela ‘Parientes a la Fuerza’ on Telemundo where he gave life to Andrés Cruz Paneta; He has also participated in ‘Diablero’, ‘Señora Acero’, ‘SOZ Soldiers or Zombies’, among other programs.