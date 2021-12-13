“I slept well” in the official residence, “haunted” by ghosts- Corriere.it

The predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga refused to sleep in the official residence of the head of the Japanese government: it is believed to be “inhabited” by the spirits of officials killed in an attempted coup in 1936

“I slept well”: the phrase, said by a prime minister in the first press conference after taking up residence in the official residence, may seem out of the ordinary. But on the tranquility of the sleep of Fumio Kishida, head of the Japanese government since 4 October and moved on Saturday to the residence assigned to those who hold this office, there were many to fear. Not for business of conscience. But because in the prime minister’s apartment, an early twentieth-century building in central Tokyo, no one has slept for nine years: a legend that enjoys a lot of credit wants it to be haunted by ghosts. The spirits that Fumio Kishida says he has not yet met are those of government officials – including the then Minister of Finance – killed in those rooms in a bloody coup attempt in 1936. Neither Shinzo Abe nor his successor Yoshihide Suga had the courage to sleep there. But the new prime minister Kishida said: “I didn’t meet them.”