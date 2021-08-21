The star decides to reveal herself during the promotion of the film Only Murders in the Building and her statement cannot go unnoticed

Despite the Disney world has given fame, various famous faces who have passed there have not spent simple years. Among these there is also Selena Gomez. She talks about the matter, during the promotion of the new Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building. This project is a far cry from the days spent on the sets of Disney Channel.

The well-known pop star landed on the small screen in 2007 with The wizards of Waverly Place. During the TCA Summer Tour, a Entertainment Tonight, Gomez reveals her thoughts on starting her career. His statement certainly did not go unnoticed and was immediately picked up by most US portals.

“I sold my life to Disney at an early age and didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running on the set “

A strong statement what Selena makes, which would seem to confirm hypotheses made over the years. As they say, not all that glitters is gold. From afar, viewers imagined that Gomez was a happy, carefree teenager. But what really happens to these stars’ lives can have dark sides – think about what Britney Spears is facing today, due to her father’s behavior.

About three years ago, Selena had an emotional breakdown that led to her admission to a psychiatric center. Fortunately, Gomez is doing well today. In particular, her life as an actress looks different. He agreed to take part in the new film, in which he stars with Martin Short and Steve Martin, for its “Level of sophistication”.

This is the first reason why he chose to return to the set. From his two co-stars he tried to learn a lot, absorbing all their wisdom like a sponge.

For Selena Gomez it’s really nice to be back on the small screen: “And it’s nice to be cast as my real age, which never happens”.

That said, let us know that Short and Martin are truly two humble and kind people. She looks at their paths and believes she would be so lucky to have such a long career.

In a recent interview with him for Vogue Australia, in early summer, Gomez has also publicly reflected on her sentimental experiences, defining them “Cursed”.

