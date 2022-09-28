I Spent $180 on Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo Collab But Had to Make a Return

FANS are scrambling to get their hands on some of the items from Kourtney Kardashian’s recent Boohoo release.

A content creator, Taila Webb, was able to copy some of the pieces for herself and took to social media to share what was worth keeping.

In a TikTok video, Webb tried out some popular pieces from the collaboration.

First, she paired the Blink 182 License Oversized Tee ($30) with the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sequin Mini Skirt ($35).

Satisfied, she decided to keep the two objects.

Next, she donned the Kourtney Kardashian Barker High Shine Pants ($40) in black.

Although they looked good, she wasn’t quite satisfied and decided to return them.

Keeping the ball rolling, the fashionista paired a white long-sleeved crop top by Solado, with pink Kourtney Kardashian Barker Patent Croc Pants ($40), which she said were worth keeping.

The last item tried, the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Lace Long Sleeve Jumpsuit ($35) was also a hit, earning a spot in Webb’s dungeon pile.

Viewers in the comments section of the video gave their thoughts on what they felt Webb should keep.

“Leather pants [you] should keep,” one wrote.

“Keep the pants on!! It suits you so well!!! a second added.

“Keep ’em all girl, you look good,” added a third person.

