I spent $200 on Kim Kardashian’s Skims – what I liked and what I didn’t like it crushed my boobs too much

JUSTIFYING high prices is risky business, especially when shopping online.

A customer spent $200 on just three Skims items and had to return one after her chest felt crushed.

The appeal of the Skims brand stems from the promise behind its value – and ownership by Kim Kardashian.

Whether it’s their surprisingly petite shapewear or the viral maxi dress, women are raving about these items that are ripping them off like never before.

YouTuber Fiona Frills had to try the brand for herself.

She posted a video reviewing the three Skims items she bought for $200: a little black bodycon dress, an ultra-cropped blue top, and a bandeau bra.

“Looks like this dress is going to rip me off. Let’s see if that’s true, and I hope it’s because it was so expensive,” Fiona says as she slips into the $88 bathing tank dress.

She quickly realizes you can’t go wrong with an LBD, and this Skims one fits perfectly.

“It’s so flattering. What ? I feel like it’s really cute,” Fiona admits.

Fiona slips into the super cropped $42 Skims t-shirt for everyone.

“It’s actually really, really cute. I love the way it lifts everything,” she proclaims.

“But this with flash would be a dangerous site. I’ll pretend it’s okay because it was so expensive. »

The final piece of his journey is a bit more awkward and uncomfortable.

Fiona sneaks into the $28 Fits Everybody bandeau bra in a size small.

“I think it might be a bit small. I really thought I would go with a medium, and I think I should have,” she says.

Fiona suggests only getting the bandeau top if you’re trimming above it, otherwise it’s way too tight.

“Oh my god,” she breathes, trying to adjust the blindfold.

A disappointing comment was left on Fiona’s video.

“I love this dress but I got the same one from Shein for only $10 so I’d say you could have had a cheaper version,” one user wrote.

Others agreed that the black dress was the star of the show.

“LBDs will always be in style, girls. You are adorable,” another fashion fan commented.