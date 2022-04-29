“I split, conch …”: JC Rodríguez’s foul-mouthed response to José Antonio Neme



Julio César answered José Antonio Neme’s message without censorship.

April 29, 2022 1:55 p.m.

It was a call from Julio César Rodríguez to the meteorologist Michelle Adams, part of the Mucho Gusto team, which generated a controversial situation between the host of Contigo en la Mañana, from Chilevisión, and his colleague José Antonio Neme, from the Mega morning show.

It turns out that the latter tried to contact Michelle from her Pudahuel radio program, but the professional’s phone rang busy all the time. Neme’s idea was to talk about the bad weather front that affected Santiago, but at that time she was talking about the same topic on Julio César’s program on radio Biobío.

When he found out about this situation, Neme decided to address the issue, and he did so the next day through an audio message in the middle of the morning, according to lacuarta.com.

“Julio César Rodríguez, we are here at Mucho Gusto. This is Karla Constant, Roberto Saa, Michelle Adam speaking. I understand that yesterday you burned a leg and we hope you get better, but I want to tell you a little thing: my meteorologist just told me, whom I love very much, that yesterday you called her from the radio”, José Antonio’s message began.

And then he revealed to her that “I couldn’t call her from my radio show, because I was talking to you. That’s why the phone rang busy.”

But far from considering the issue closed, Neme told JC: “So, if you are going to use, to use, to ask Michelle Adam for cooperation, at least you invite us all to have a little drink. We are morning friends. we want, Julio. With respect”.

The answer

And it was the same host of Mucho Gusto who confirmed this Friday that JC Rodríguez had responded to him in the best way.

In fact, he took advantage of the fact that he was on the air with his colleagues from the morning show and decided to reproduce the response of his colleague from Chilevisión live.

“I just listened to the message because I just finished recording. You know that the exploitation of man by man exists,” Rodríguez said.

And then he explained that “I left the morning (of CHV) and now I’m going to the radio, so I just heard the message, but happy. Let’s put a date on this, time and we’ll do it. And I crack my shell… ”, launched JC uncensored.

But not only Neme addressed the issue, because Julio César himself mentioned it on the morning of Chilevisión: “Yesterday Neme sent me a voice message on the air, later I found out. I did not see it because I received many messages in that moment, and it was for Michelle Adam. We had a dispute, so he is inviting a drink, “he closed.