“I spoke to Muriqi, he has an offer from an English club …”

The dream of returning to Fenerbahce, the reality that however says the opposite. At least for now. Vedat Muriqi he returned to Istanbul to spend this rest period with his family, he returned to the city that welcomed him like a king and in which he would also return to play. Especially if with the yellow and blue shirt of the club from the Asian side of the city. He thought about revealing Muriqi’s plans Ridvan Dilmen, former Fenerbahce player and today sports commentator, to the microphones of TRT Sport: “I spoke to Vedat last night, his idea is to return to play in Turkey, but at the moment he hasn’t had any meetings with any club. If he does return, however, he would like to do so at Fenerbahce“. Dilmen also added that the only concrete proposal, so far, has come from England: “S.and had he had offers from a Turkish club he would have told me and I would have had no problem reporting it. The only offer for now has come from Hull City“. The club plays in the Championship where it occupies the nineteenth place, +4 from the relegation zone. Dilmen also expressed himself on the possibility of an exchange between Muriqi and Van Aanholt, Galatasaray full-back: “Vedat told me he knows nothing about it“. A plausible hypothesis, Tare had already said no to the Dutchman in the summer, when it was proposed by some intermediaries after the release from the Crystal Palace.