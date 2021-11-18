“I, star hunter in the darkest sky in the world” – Foreign

Rome, November 18, 2021 – Among the latest cosmic scoops of star hunter: the shadow given from Venus at sunset. Because Daniele Gasparri, 38 years old, astrophysicist, Umbrian graduated in Bologna, he chose to live and work in the desert of Atacama, in Chile, “probably the sky darker and more transparent of the world“. Since 2018 he has been a researcher at the university, in his spare time he writes books, now there are dozens of them. Plumb the secrets of the universe. Give her geomagnetic storms to the Northern Lights to the primeval nights. “Sooner or later I will return to Italy”, he imagines. But in the meantime, check the equipment to go out tonight too.

“I’ve seen things I didn’t think possible but I still remember that night when I drove up to almost 5,000 meters in my city car to see the best sky I’ve ever seen. (…). At one point I dropped my arms, stretched them out in front of me, looked at my hands and saw them illuminated by the light of the Cosmos ”, he wrote last year for the Italian group ‘Passione Astronomia’.









Daniele, how did you get to Chile?

“I have always had the dream of seeing the sky of the Atacama desert, known as the most beautiful, the most transparent and darkest in the world. Also because here the clear nights are more than 320 a year. By chance I saw the announcement of a competition in November 2017. I participated and I won “.

What was the strongest emotion?

“Probably see the center of the Milky Way. So brilliant that he can read the headlines of a newspaper “.

His photos go around the world.

“There are many astronomy enthusiasts, even in Italy. My dissemination work is just that. The universe is too beautiful not to be shared ”.

And what is the most repeated hoax?

“The most common mistake is the one about the meteorite ready to impact the earth. News like this comes out every six months-a year “.

The fascination of the cosmos, a universal language?

“Observing the starry sky has always intrigued people. When night falls, you look up and wonder what is up there. Looking at the sky also means marveling. Social networks have certainly helped a lot in this “.

So his day never ends, so as not to miss a thing?

“The work of the astrophysicist takes place mainly during the day to analyze data, to decipher how a celestial body works. I deal with galaxies. We got decent results “.

Then he can’t resist and leaves for the darkest night.

“Yes, this is my great passion. I allow myself to go to the desert to take pictures. I have a favorite observation point, more or less seventy kilometers from the city, luckily the roads are in good condition ”.

Adventurous and dangerous nights?

“Just get organized. I carry plenty of water with me and I always tell someone where to go. Also because there is no signal there ”.

She and the cosmos.

“Absolute darkness, impressive silence. Everywhere you can hear the sound of life. Not here. Not even a tree “.

And she snaps.

“Not only that, I also rest. Calm. The pumas are far away, in the high mountains of the cordillera “.

What future do you see in your sky?

“Still do not know. My job here will be over in six months. If I go back to Italy, I will most likely have to abandon the academic life, it is difficult to find space. It will mean that if I make that choice, I will devote myself 100% to disclosure “.

He conveys a great passion, even when he speaks.

“We have to find the time to get excited. Observation of the starry sky has always been a source of inspiration for humanity. Especially in chaotic and difficult times “.









