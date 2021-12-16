“I started as a child, it destroyed my brain” – Corriere.it

from Matteo Persivale

The 20-year-old singer said she started at 11: “It makes me terrible that I was exposed to so much pornography when I was so little,” she says, admitting she suffered from nightmares.

“Home alone, trying not to eat / I get distracted with pornography / I hate the way she looks at me / I can’t stand those dialogues, she would never enjoy it like this / It’s a male fantasy / I’m back in therapy”.

The more stupid the songs are, the more they tell the truth, was the theory of François Truffaut, a sad reality in the case of Billie Eilish, twenty years the day after tomorrow, the youngest artist ever to have won all four of the most important Grammys – the Oscars of music – in the same year.

That the song was autobiographical



seemed evident – Eilish, as we shall see, always expresses herself with admirable frankness, an exception in especially American show business – but over the course of theHoward Stern Show on the radio Sirius Xm the musician he told about his problems with pornography without taboos: «I think porn is a shame. I used to watch a lot of pornography, to be honest. I started when I was, like, 11, ”she said, explaining that it made her feel more confident then. “But I think it really destroyed my brain: it makes me feel terrible that I was exposed to so much pornography when I was so little,” she added, recalling that suffered from nightmares because some of the content he saw was violent and disturbing. “The first few times I had sex, I found myself saying no to things that weren’t right. I thought that I should have been attracted to those things ».

Eilish did not study regularly at school, his parents chose the option ofhome schooling (very popular in the United States, 4 out of 100 children study at home): it is an unconventional family of musicians who live in the Los Angeles bohemian of Highland Park, home to artists such as Beck, Jackson Browne, Zack de la Rocha, actress Diane Keaton and comedian Marc Maron. With the same frankness Eilish also explained to Stern that simply dating a peer is complicated by fame and work in the music business“It’s really hard to meet people when they’re intimidated by your character, or they think you’re out of their league.”

Rocco Siffredi, not exactly a big stick, often repeats (even in his autobiography) that “the boys must understand that we who do this job are the abnormal ones, and they are the normal ones”, because porn is like science fiction, a sensible message but buried by the quantity of images that overwhelm the digital world (of the ten most visited sites in the world two are porn, and the number 1, Google, is used once in four precisely to view adult content).

The problem highlighted by Eilish is that “parental control” – that is the systems that allow to filter contents forbidden to minors – it can be easily circumvented by children more adept than parents to use technology. Eilish at least represents a new modality of enfant prodige: for decades the entertainment industry has churned out child-actors and singers who often ended up badly as adults who gave an audience very different from today’s one a glossy, sweetened version of their always happy childhood for the use and consumption of press agents.

Today famous guys like Eilish manage the communication themselves of their life – usually via social media, it is moving that in this case they chose the good old radio albeit via satellite – with a bonus of truth, even when they tell unedifying but at least, finally, true stories.