“I started smoking to play Lucille Ball”

Nicole Kidman is notoriously a perfectionist.

To better immerse herself in the characters she plays, the star has always immersed herself in their life, trying to resemble her alter egos on the big screen as much as possible. And so it was with Aaron Sorkin’s new film “Being the Ricardos,” in which the Oscar-winning actress even started smoking to have the same tone of voice as Lucille Ball.

“At first, I said to Tom Jones, my vocal coach: ‘It’s impossible. I am Australian. How am I going to interpret it? “. And he replied: “We will succeed”, ”Kidman replied during an interview with DuJour magazine.

“They decided that Lucy should have the hoarse voice of a smoker, so I started smoking,” she revealed. “If I warm up for a moment, I can imitate his voice, I still have it in my head.”

Accustomed to dramatic roles, Nicole was one step away from leaving the part, but thanks to the film, the 54-year-old discovered a passion for comedy.

“It’s really difficult. I never thought it would be so difficult. Look at Julia Louis-Dreyfus or Mary Tyler Moore. They are bold. They don’t even want to hear a laugh. ‘

“Being the Ricardos” is available on Prime Video from December 21st.