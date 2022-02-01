I started the year in intensive care – Corriere.it

The author of “Accabadora” announced on social media that she had to cancel the dates of her theater performances to be cured. In the photo, oxygen mask pills and a syringe

“Illness is not a catastrophe, but a piece of my life that is as good as the others and I don’t want to treat it as a dark secret or something to be ashamed of.” With a social post Michela Murgia, writer, literary critic, women’s rights activist, announced to readers that she had to cancel the dates of her plays due to the onset of an illness that forced her to hospital since the first days of the year and for which he will have to change his rhythms of life. In the image, a syringe, four pills, an oxygen mask like those used in hospitals. Raw symbols of the «travel companions» of the writer of «Accabadora» in this phase of life.

“You wrote me so many messages to express your disappointment at the cancellation of the dates of my shows in the coming weeks and this made me feel less alone, as long as I too dreamed of starting the year in theaters, meeting people and going back to look at them in the eyes – began the writer in her facebook post – Instead I started it from intensive care, which is following a slow cure that will require very different rhythms from those I have always lived and worked on. Some things I will be able to do, but others not and long journeys and physically performative situations are out of my reach for now ». In fact, in addition to her work as a narrator and rubricist, Murgia was engaged in a theatrical tour throughout Italy with the show “Don Giovanni, the elegant nightmare”, a “rewriting” of Mozart’s work in the form of a monologue.

In the post Murgia then tells, with frankness and optimism, the spirit with which he faces this moment and the desire to share it with his audience as well: “Illness is not a catastrophe, but a piece of my life that is worth the same as the others and I don’t want to treat it as a dark secret or a thing to be ashamed of. For this you will see on this page the things that I have always shared, whether they were private images, public battles or memes about BTS, but from time to time they will also appear shares of my care, which is a part of me like everything else. Getting sick is normal, healing is normal and choosing what to stop at is also normal. Everything will not return to the way it was before, but what comes next might even be better. Let’s give ourselves the time to make it happen ».