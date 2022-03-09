“I started with Milan in another role”

The story of Davide Calabria on its history al Milan.

A life in Milan

Davide Calabria he told himself to the microphones of On the Roadbroadcast on the app AC Milantalking about his long experience in the Rossoneri.

These are his words: “I am in the crucial moment of my football career, I know that the next few years will be very important and decisive for my career. I have high expectations for myself and the Milanwe deserve to return to the levels of the past“.

The first match seen at San Siro:

“It almost certainly was Milan-Lille Of Champions League. I didn’t go much just because I was playing in the youth sector. I thought at 15/16 years that I could really play in Milan“.

The first role:

“Initially I was playing midfield, more of intelligence than anything else. I arrived at the Milan playing in that position, then in the youth sector I played half-wing. Finally with Inzaghiin the students, first left back then definitively right“.

Debut with Milan:

“It was a beautiful moment, but not my favorite. I didn’t want to play just a minute, but a lot more. The following year I liked a Mister Mihajlovic who wanted me not to leave on loan and to stay. I was eighteen and those words made me realize it was the right way“.

Respect for the environment:

“It is a theme to which I am very attached. Small things are enough to learn how to pollute less. TO Milanello we are all very polite, we try to reduce waste. Respect education should be taught in schools. We footballers can influence people and we have to do it on the right issues“.