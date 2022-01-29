“I started with the dubbing red light movie”

The actor and voice actor Pino I teach in the living room of Silvia Toffanin to “Very true” he talked about the beginnings of his career, from the first dubbed films to his great success as an actor and voice actor. “The beginnings were very difficult because it is the world of the actor-voice actor is very meritocratic – said Teacher – if you lose an audition you win another good one, it’s a world of great professionals, I started with particular films that were released in red light cinemas“.” Now it’s fun thinking back to those titles, those films – he added – but it was very embarrassing to enjoy nine hours straight a day for no reason. This has been my apprenticeship, it has happened to many of us, even to great professionals “.

“Then came the soap operas When you love, Fever of love, Falcon Crest, The valley of the pines etc. – said the actor – there I worked out a bit and then the first films arrived but there was this preconception that a comedian could not dub a dramawhen an actor is an actor “.” At first I used a pseudonym: I auditioned for Beautiful and damned with Keanu Reeves with the name of Mario Persichetti and I won. I chose this name because one evening in Trastevere a person was screaming this name. The film was dubbed very well, by me and Fabio Boccanera “.