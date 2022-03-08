I stay in Kiev, I don’t hide and I’m not afraid

New video of Ukrainian President Zelensky confirming that he stayed in Kiev: “I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone. What it takes to win this war ”.

“I’m staying in Kiev. I’m a Bankova. I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone. What it takes to win this war. “Thus begins the speech of the Ukrainian president Zelensky contained in the latest video posted on their social channels at the end of the 12th day of fighting against Russia. Zelensky thus confirmed that he remained in the Ukrainian capital. It is the first time since February 24th, since the Russian invasion began, that the president has been filmed inside his offices.

“In the south of the country we saw such an amount of love for the country that we had never seen before. They hit a old bakery, a church from the 19th century. Because? Humanitarian corridors keep them only in the direction of their country for a few dozen people. Because? Just to make a scene, to have them filmed by the cameras and to tell how they saved the population. That cynicism“, Zelensky continued in the new video, adding that” there has been an agreement on humanitarian corridors. It worked? In their place, the Russian tanks, the Russian Grads, the Russian mines worked “.

It has been a busy day that is coming to an end. While the bombing of Ukrainian cities continued, where the death toll also rose, the third round of negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place on the border between Belarus and Poland. “There are small positive developments in improving logistics for humanitarian corridors,” Zelensky’s adviser announced on Twitter. Mykhailo Podolyak. It was then Moscow that confirmed the ceasefire starting tomorrow morning at 8, Italian time, to allow the humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians. But the tension remains very high.