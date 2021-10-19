“I still love Chris Brown and I will always love him”

UPDATE Rihanna’s statements about Chris Brown circulated on American sites in the last few hours are not recent but date back to 2012.

Rihanna is back to talk about Chris Brown, her famous ex-boyfriend. An intense and passionate love story, which ended in 2009 after the rapper mistreated his colleague on the eve of the Grammy Awards. For that assault, Brown was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days of community work for a domestic violence program. A bad blow for Riri but over time she managed to forgive Chris. Not only that: the two have re-established a friendship relationship and today the Barbadian singer indulged in a romantic and public declaration of love for the artist. It happened during Oprah Winfrey’s Supersoul Conversation podcast. Rihanna admitted that she is still very attached to her former partner and for the future did not rule out a flashback even though Chris is happily engaged to someone else today. Instead, the pop star is single after the intense relationship with the Arab businessman Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna’s latest statements on Chris Brown

“Chris and I have rebuilt trust in each other, that’s all: we still love each other and will probably love each other forever,” Rihanna said on Oprah Winfrey’s podcast. “It is not something that we can change, nor something that can be interrupted: we have always been in love”, he added. Will there be a flashback after the attack ten years ago? “He’s in a relationship of his own now. I am single but I have maintained a close friendship with him since the restraining order [che costringeva Brown a tenersi ad almeno 50 metri di distanza da lei] it was withdrawn. We are working on it, step by step, but it is not easy at all. I really love him. The most important thing for me is that he is okay. I’m not at peace if I know even a little sad, or alone “, explained the 32-year-old, who returned single last winter. At the moment Chris Brown has not yet responded to the displays of affection of his former flame.

Rihanna single again, who is Chris Brown’s girlfriend

Last January, following an intense liaison, Rihanna broke the bond with Hassan Jameel. After three years of frequentation, the interested parties preferred to take different paths, each one busy with their respective work commitments. It is not clear who Chris Brown’s new girlfriend is. The 31-year-old is the father of two children with two different companions: Royalty, 5, was born from the relationship with the model Nia Guzman, the little Aeko, 1, is the result of a short relationship with the student Ammika Harris.

Rihanna away from the music business for a while

In recent years, Rihanna has decided to put the world of music aside. The last album – Anti – dates back to 2016. Riri preferred to devote herself to something else, like her lingerie line. However, the interpreter has announced that he will soon return to the recording studio to record new songs.