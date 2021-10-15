News

‘I stole a Monica dress from the set’

Rachel Green has always been, among the protagonists of Friends, the most attentive to style: more than fair, on the other hand, with that career so well underway in the world of fashion! Our Rachel has evidently inherited her passion from Jennifer Aniston, at least according to the latest statements by the actress.

In the course of an interview with People after the release of the trailer for the Friends reunion, in fact, the star of A Week from God and Come Ti Spaccio la Famiglia admitted to having stole a dress of Monica from the set of the show during filming.

One of Monica’s dresses … I went into her wardrobe and pulled it off, I still have it and I still wear it today. I’m still okay with it“Aniston said, guilty and satisfied at the same time. Courteney Cox’s intervention was immediate:”It has probably gone out of style and back in fashion several times“Monica’s actress added, with her friend and colleague who, however, pointed out:”It will always be in fashion“.

In short, be careful to show your favorite clothes to Jennifer Aniston: the risk is to see them disappear at any moment! Thefts and confessions aside, meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow recalled the timing of filming Friends and the feeling that the show would never end.

