“I stopped using the word fr … thanks to my daughter”

Matt Damon stumbles into a controversy over homophobia and ends up on the social grid, so much so that he is forced to make an official statement to clarify that he is alongside the Lgbtq + community. It all started with an interview released on the occasion of the release of the film ‘Stillwater’ where it is directed by director Tom McCarthy in a story inspired by the legal battle of Amanda Knox to be exonerated from the murder of Meredith Kercher (and which had already the wrath of Knox). In the interview Damon said he had discussed with his daughter the use of the word ‘fag ..’ (English equivalent of the Italian ‘fro …’), explaining that when he was a child it was a term used “commonly” with ” another meaning “, and that his daughter had explained to him in a” long and beautiful treatise how dangerous that word was “.

But that interview quickly went around the world and provoked a great deal of criticism and insults at the actor, including from fellow showbiz colleagues, including George Takei and Molly Lambert. So much so that Damon had to release a statement in which he stressed that he felt “admiration and pride” for his daughter’s stance. “Not only did I agree with her, but I was thrilled with her passion, her values ​​and her desire for social justice.”

Loading... Advertisements

“And since outright hostility against the LGBTQ + community is not uncommon yet, I understand why my statement has led many to assume the worst. To be as clear as possible, I am with the LGBTQ + community,” he said attempting to clear the field of controversy. “In the interview I only recalled one discussion I had with my daughter in which I tried to contextualize the progress that has been made – albeit not at all completed – since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, I listened to the word ‘f * g ‘used on the street before I knew what it meant, “he said.