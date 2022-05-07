“I struggled for 5 years to participate… It’s a dream come true”

At 25, Mary Milton realized her dream! For several years, the protege of Amel Bent tried his luck – without success – in the casting of The Voice. His perseverance paid off. In 2022, here she is among the last 10 candidates for the eleventh season of TF1’s tele-hook. Next week, the Cannes singer will try to win her place for the grand finale of The Voice. For Télé-Loisirs, she looks back on this adventure which fills her with happiness.

Télé-Loisirs: why participate in The Voice?

Mary Milton: It was a little girl’s dream for me. I grew up with Star Academy and The Voice. I’ve been trying for five years to participate, I’ve taken a lot of doors but my determination has paid off. When a dream comes true it’s magic. I have never experienced such strong emotion, I am happy to be on this show.

Have you tried your luck for 5 years?

Yes, Bruno Berberes comes to my singing school every year to find new voices. Each time, I tried my luck, without success. This year, it worked.

What justifications did the production give you?

That I wasn’t ready yet! Honestly, looking back, I think they were right. Today, I have the maturity to know that The Voice is a great springboard, a great highlight but that you have to work afterwards to hope to last. Five years ago, I would not have had this state of mind. There, I want to take advantage of the wave and I whip on my projects to release a single fairly quickly after the end of the adventure. Today, I can say that I am happy that people told me no for five years because I was able to work and grow.

In The Voice, viewers discovered a singer who loves big voices…

It’s true. But I don’t want to be categorized into a particular style. Today, I want to get closer to the American pop-urban universe defended by Doja Cat or Ariana Grande. These are universes that don’t really exist in France, this is what I tend towards in my compositions.

You tried 5 times to participate in The Voice, the emotion must have been strong when you saw the first chair turn around?

It was extraordinary. In my head, I was like “keep going, keep going, keep going, stay focused”. I was afraid of collapsing. Besides, at the end, when Marc Lavoine and Vianney turn around, I’m really surprised. You can see I find it hard to believe. Inside, it was an explosion of happiness.

You decide to continue the adventure with Amel Bent. Why she ?

Deep down I knew I wanted to go to his team. I have the impression that we have the same musical sensibility. She gave me a lot. She is very picky, she knows what she wants, where she is going. We grew up with the same artists, the same universe. There’s a chemistry between us that I can’t explain.

Last week, you shone on a title of Whitney Houston during the cross-battles. How did you experience this stage?

I went last so it was intense. I was seen crying a lot (laughs). We are all united so it broke my heart to see them leave one by one. On the second day of filming, I conditioned myself by telling myself that I was going to be the last one. I did eight years of synchronized swimming in the championship and I think that allowed me to acquire discipline and mentality. It helped me in cross-battles.

This Saturday, during the Super Cross Battles, you resumed All By Myself by Celine Dion. Why this choice ?

You have to see with Amel Bent (laughs). I had to sing a song in French, change the register a bit and she challenged me by saying “I want you to do this title”. I said yes right away.

What did you think when you found out you were going to face Charles Kaylan?

“Oh bug!” Charles is an extraordinary singer, a monstrous technician. I was not demoralized however, I really put myself in my bubble, determined to represent my team, not to disappoint my coach. For me, every step is a bonus so I wanted to give my best and have no regrets.

We feel relieved when you manage to pass the “famous note” of the song. Is it so hard to sing?

The rehearsals were difficult, the note didn’t pass all the time, so I was under pressure. But by putting me in my bubble, it worked. Certainly there is the technique to pass the note but I also wanted to put there the emotion that I wanted to convey to the public. It’s a powerful song, I wanted to do it justice.

After the announcement of qualification for the semi-final, you wipe away hot tears. What did you feel ?

The filming of the Super Cross Battles took place almost two months ago and I still don’t realize. I really lived each performance as if it were the last. I struggled for five years to achieve my dream and in the end, it paid off. I hope to send a message to the youngest: show them that if you persevere, if you don’t give up, it ends up paying off. You have to cling to your dreams.

Do you think of the final victory?

It seems very far to me. I take the steps one after the other. I’m not necessarily here to win, I’m here to have fun and give love. I just want to have no regrets.

What are your musical projects after The Voice?

I shot the clip for my first single called Trust, like Confidences, which will be released fairly quickly, following the end of my The Voice adventure. It’s really a title that represents me, in English, which showed my pop-urban universe to the viewers who loved me in The Voice.

