“I struggled for a long time with mental health problems” – Corriere.it

Of Andrea Sereni

“I have struggled for a long time with mental and emotional health problems. To move forward we need a constant effort, but we have to keep fighting ».



he takes off his motor superhero armor and tells his frailties to the millions of fans who follow him on social media. “In some days it is really difficult to stay positive,” writes the British champion on Instagrambut we must fight «because there is so much to do and to achieve».

King without a crown, after the title snatched by Verstappen in that final of the 2021 World Cup which he considers a scam, Lewis finds himself helpless, with his head down, in a start to the season that sees him on the sidelines. His Mercedes seems unable to reach the speed and performance of Ferrari and Red Bull, he apologizes to the team for faults that in reality he does not have. Such are the phenomena, the cannibals of sport who are never satisfied, question themselves, win and look ahead, never satisfied.

“I am writing to tell you that it is okay to feel the way you feel, know that you are not alone and that we will make it – continues Hamilton in his social message -. Today a friend reminded me that you can be strong enough to do whatever comes into your mind. We can all do it. Let us remember to live with gratitude to rise again. I send you love ».

An outburst that shows once more – recent cases of Osaka, Azarenka and Biles – what is hidden in the often tormented souls of athletes. Pulled, to the limit to achieve goals, unhappy if they fail to hit them. Lewis, sixteenth in qualifying in the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​tenth at the finish, looks disorientedlost in the certainties that last season’s finale took away.

“I went through the worst moments,” he said after the last negative results, ready to react to the new difficulties. He speaks of a psychological fragility, of days in which he struggles to be positive, without losing the desire to fight. The uncrowned king seeks revenge against the young challenger Verstappen, he wants one last World Cup to overcome Schumacher. He still has “so much to do”.