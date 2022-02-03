“I suffer from a necrosis” The private drama of Aldo Montano

On Sunday, Aldo Montano was Silvia Toffanin’s guest in Verissimo’s living room. The well-known fencer, during the interview, told about a serious health problem: let’s find out more.

The former competitor of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip and his wife Olga Plachina, the athletics champion, were guests in Verissimo’s studio. Aldo indulged in a disconcerting confession that concerns his serious health problem. The well-known fencer will also have to operate: let’s find out more.

Aldo Montano to Verissimo: serious health problems

Aldo Montano and Olga, one of the most talked about couples of the last period. The man recently came out of the house of Big Brother Vip, he was one of the most loved competitors and despite his own abandonment, continues to be the center of attention.

Without a doubt, for Aldo, Alfonso Signorini’s reality show was one rebirth. After a life dedicated to the love of sport, he decided to have this experience that gave him many emotions. But now he is ready to start a new adventure, he called it “The second part of his life.”

Montano, said that now he would like to spend as much time as possible with his children and his wife. In short, his family will be at the center of everything, but first he will have to solve some important things Health problems that he has been carrying for many years: let’s find out more.

Aldo Montano will have to operate: a lot of concern

The former competitor of Big Brother Vip has health problems that he has underestimated for too long and for this reason he will soon have to undergo an operation quite delicate. In particular, Aldo Montano told Silvia Toffanin about having to fix the left shoulder. But the pain that makes him suffer most is one hip necrosis:

“I am in the process of doing this simple but invasive operation. I have to get back together for the second half of my life. I have to get a service, it’s a little early but I have worn my body a lot and everyone can feel the kilometers “

His profession has brought some damage to his body, but undoubtedly the love for sport will never end, in fact, he intends to stay in this world, but this time how trainer of the youngest, a beautiful choice.