“I suffer from anxiety and depression”

With puffy eyes, dark circles and a face streaked with tears Bella Hadid he told about his health problems on Instagram. “This is me practically every day, every night for a few years now, social networks are not real. To all those who are struggling, remember that”, confided the 25-year-old supermodel. There Gigi’s sister He admitted which for some time has been prey to “anxiety and depression”, ailments that have ruined her life as can be seen from the published images, where she cries in bed or is even attached to an IV.

Bella’s outburst

“Sometimes all you need is to feel that you are not alone. So I tell you: you are not alone. mental illness or physical imbalances are not linear and it’s almost like being on a roller coaster, with their ups and downs. But there is always light at the end of the tunnel and the roller coaster always stops at some point. There is always room to start over, but for me it has always been nice to know that even if a few days, weeks or months have passed, it improves, in some way, even for a moment “, he did know Bella Hadid.