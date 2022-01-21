«I suffered if they gave me a registered letter. The quarrel with the driver? He defended his woman »- Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli

The actress talks about herself on the occasion of the release of “Tre sorelle” by Vanzina

TO

Three sisters and a poor masseuse, who came out of nowhere, played by Rocío Muñoz Morales, Raoul Bova’s partner. In the film, Serena Autieri and Giulia Bevilacqua have marriages in pieces, even the third sister, Chiara Francini, is not doing well. They go on vacation to Circeo to find serenity, with masseuse in tow. It is the film by Enrico Vanzina, from January 27 on Prime Video.

Her masseuse says: “The more men are puta children, the more I fall for it.”

«He comes to Rome from Venezuela, he speaks a little in Roman dialect and a little in Spanish, he comes from a humble situation and in this he looks like me. I am from the South of Spain, my parents did not have the opportunity to study and they were obsessed with me. From them I learned sacrifice, the value of things. I tried to get by doing everything, I gave math and dance lessons in far away places ».

Passion for dance?

«The choreographer of Bailando with estrellas, Spanish edition of the program with Milly Carlucci, and took me as a teacher. I ran that program three years ago in Spain. But I don’t like contests and report cards. We all live too much in the judgment of anything ».

«Paolo Genovese was looking for a Spanish girl for Immature – The journey. I was 23 years old. There was another movie in Spain that I didn’t like, so I decided to move to Rome. I did not speak Italian, I did not know anyone, I took a small house on the Internet, I started working in the family homes for the sisters, I helped them with lunches for the poor and I did auditions. Carlo Conti saw me a One step from heaven 3 and he proposed to me to do the little valley in Sanremo with Emma and Arisa. I asked Raoul for advice with whom I had started the story, he told me: do what you want, I would think about it, know that Sanremo throws or destroys you forever (now I can’t wait to see Massimo Ranieri, my dear friend). I lived it lightly thinking of doing the village festival, I did not understand the magnitude of the situation, for me it was a turning point but in those days I was counting down at the end. And then the preventive criticisms… ».

To be Raoul Bova’s girlfriend?

“Yes, what is this doing, the usual registered letter that is with the separated man, famous and with the money, the 17-year difference (I’m 33), things like that. I conducted Hyenas I took off a few pebbles about prejudices: Spanish women calienti? Me, not at all. To think that I have always gone out of my way to be independent. But it has passed, people have learned to know me and I get a lot of affection… With Raoul I share the love for simple things, we like to stay at home to see a film ».

Did you have to be careful?

“Respectful. There was her separation in the middle. He was a public figure, he already had two children. There has always been concern for them and their needs, never forced things. “

Raoul is in legal trouble for having defended her with “vehemence” from a motorist who in 2019 was investing her in a car.

“The matter is in the hands of the lawyers, I can only say that Raoul tried to defend his woman.

Are we similar? We also have our faults, he is sometimes selfish and a little jealous; I am too demanding, and I tend to repeat the same things over and over again“.

“Our souls already are, we have upset our lives, he has created a family all over again, it’s not a need but we’ll see, I don’t like planning things.”

Is it true that she is attracted to roles where she is ugly?

«I’m tall, thin, I look for roles far from me. I don’t want to be just beautiful. Now in the horror thriller They Talk I have dark circles and white locks, and on February 8 th theater debut in Rome in Steel flowers (the film with Julia Roberts) where I take the dancers ».

At 17 he was a backup singer for Julio Iglesias.

«He filled the stadiums, with him I saw the world. He was protective, paternal, every day he called my parents: your daughter is fine ».