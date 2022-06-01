I support it? The striking gesture of Paul McCartney to Johnny Depp after the verdict in the trial against Amber Heard

On April 11, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began, after his ex-wife published a column in The Washington Post in March 2019, a text in which he spoke of different episodes of abuse and violence that, despite what he did not name, they alluded to the actor. Faced with that scenario, he made a millionaire counterclaim claiming that these accusations were not such.

Now, after more than a month of statements and witnesses, the media trial is hours away from having its verdict by the jury.

In the midst of this turbulent context, Paul McCartney made a peculiar gesture in which he referred to his actor friend, which sparked the reactions of the fans.

On Saturday (May 28), on his musical tour “Got Back Tour 2022″, the ex-Beatle projected the images of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean on a stage screen.

What was it about?

While awaiting the outcome of the judicial process in Virginia, the singer showed the video clip of his song “My Valentine”, released in 2012, and which is starring Depp himself along with actress Natalie Portman.

Neither the theme nor the video had been screened on the previous tour, “Freshen Up Tour” (2018-2019), according to the TMZ site.

Of course, the decision caught the attention of fans in Orlando at Camping World Stadium. “When Johnny first appeared on the screen in front of everyone, the whole stadium went crazy and cheered,” reported the aforementioned media. “Paul didn’t say anything to calm them down, he just kept playing.” “

“There is no doubt that the feeling in the room was that he had done it on purpose,” they added.

This clip, recorded in black and white, shows both Depp and Portman interpreting the song in sign language, while McCartney’s voice is heard in the background.

Check the video here