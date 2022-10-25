“I Support My Jewish Friends And The Jewish People,” Gigi Hadid Writes On Instagram

Gigi Hadid had previously denounced the terrorist attacks against Israelis

Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid spoke out against anti-Semitism by sharing comedian Amy Schumer’s Instagram post on Sunday calling for support for the Jewish people against rising anti-Semitism.

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” reads the post shared by Gigi Hadid.

In her original post, Amy Schumer appealed for support from the Jewish community.

“Do you know where the Jewish community is afraid this is leading? One in two people don’t know the holocaust took place. Stand up!” posted Amy Schumer.

Kim Kardashian has also added her voice to the list of celebrities condemning anti-Semitism. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and demand that the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against them end immediately.”

Robyn Beck/AFP Gigi and Bella Hadid (center) at a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in Los Angeles

However, some, like the NGO StopAntisemitism, have struggled to take Gigi Hadid’s support against antisemitism seriously.

“No Gigi Hadid, you definitely don’t support your Jewish friends,” StopAntisemitism said, accusing her of denying “the Jewish right to self-determination,” spreading “lies and hatred against the Jewish nation to millions of people.” who follow you.”

Astrid Stawiarz/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP Mohammad Hadid

The Hadid family, whose father is Palestinian, has repeatedly been very critical of Israel. Gigi Hadid, however, has previously spoken out against terrorist attacks against Israelis, including the Dizengoff Street bombing in April where she said on social media: “I want to say that terrorism goes against the real message of the Free Palestine Movement. What happened in Tel Aviv is a tragedy, innocent Israelis do not deserve to die.”

His father, Mohamed, has in the past made anti-Semitic remarks and entertained conspiracy theories.