“I swear. Cristiano Ronaldo does not…»

The model has revealed what the Manchester United striker’s domestic responsibilities are in his new Netflix documentary.

Georgina Rodriguez is a keen girlfriend when it comes to making sure her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo is always provided for.

Speaking to Sportweek in a recent interview, Cristiano’s pregnant girlfriend revealed that she doesn’t let the footballer worry about household chores and responsibilities as he already has a lot to do. “He doesn’t cook”Rodríguez told the Italian magazine.

“After training all morning, you deserve to find a warm plate of lovingly prepared food on the table. “We have a chef, and sometimes I cook”he added.

Georgina added that Cristiano abstains from all tasks that could affect his focus on his life as an athlete.

“Changing a light bulb in our house is impossible because we have very high ceilings”, did he declare. “If you were Cristiano Ronaldo would you change a light bulb almost 20 feet off the ground?

“It’s better not to. He must take care of himself to be the best he can be. I take care of the rest. I make sure everything is fine. I like to take care of my home and my family.”

Talking about her super fit boyfriend’s gym routine, Georgina added that Cristiano is her inspiration and motivation to stay fit.

“We share the gym because we only have one in the house,” he said. “I learned a lot from him. “He teaches me and motivates me. Ultimately, you are a reflection of what you see, and I see it.

“I was already healthy and athletic, but now I feel even better thanks to him. He is Cristiano Ronaldo after all.” “He is my inspiration.”