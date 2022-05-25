“I swear. He’s like Zidane and we’ll never have a player again…”

Throughout his brilliant career in the top flight, Ronaldinho faced very special figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário, Kaká, Thierry Henry, Luis Figo and Neymar. However, there was one specific rival who separated himself from the others.

When, in a dynamic of quick questions with the Fútbol Emotion channel, he was asked to name the most difficult opponent of his entire career, the Brazilian legend found himself with class, elegance, quality and vision of the eternal Zinedine Zidane.

“Who is the toughest rival player you have faced?”they asked him, in a video (2019) shared on the official YouTube channel of Fútbol Emotion.

And the world champion, who was also a UEFA Champions League champion, simply replied: “I have always liked Zidane. I haven’t had the chance to play with it. I would have loved to play with him.”

Surely the toughest duel Dinho can remember against Zidane was in the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals in Germany.

That day, already a 34-year-old veteran, the 10th Frenchman gave the chair to a Brazilian who arrived at the World Cup as the best candidate for the title.

An exhibition that completely eclipsed monsters like R9, Kaká, Adriano, Roberto Carlos, Cafú, Juninho and Ronaldinho himself.