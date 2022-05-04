“I swear. I saw Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar but…”

When he talks about himself, his face changes. And it is that even today, in 2022, he cannot see it. Ronaldo Nazario has the worst memory of the Argentinian Héctor Cúper, whom he had as coach at Inter Milan during the 2001-02 season, the only season in which they coincided and the Brazilian’s last in the Milan team, before emigrating to Real Madrid. In his friend Christian Vieri’s talk for BoboTV, Ronaldo released Super again.

Ronaldo spoke out and compared his time with the current one in terms of the quality of training, what was applied before and what it is now, luckily for footballers:

“In the football of our generation, we had very bad training. I remember we had to do 6 or 7 kilometers of running which I didn’t need because I was a sprinter. detailed the Brazilian legend. Of course, one of Ronaldo’s specialties was those bursts of speed.

This is where Ronnie remembers Super: “I did 30-35 sprints (speed sprints) per game, and I thought it was necessary to reach 40, but I couldn’t convince the coaches of that. With Cúper, because we have to talk After him, we did a 3 kilometer warm-up.

Fortunately, things have improved over the years. After a bad 2001-02 season in Italy and with the consecration of Brazil in the World Cup in Korea-Japan, Ronaldo moved to Spain, to Real Madrid.

Disagreements with the Argentinian DT continued: “I never thought that we would come to the situation of asking the president (Moratti) to choose: it was me or the coach, and to my surprise he chose the coach, which was wonderful because that I could go to Real Madrid”.

But it does not stop there. In October 2002, when the Brazilian was no longer in Italy, Hector Cuper gave an interview for Mundo Deportivo and the Inter website picked him up, and where he denied everything.

“I never had a single problem with Ronaldo. I don’t know of a coach who has endured an entire year with someone he can’t stand, that hasn’t happened. I had a conversation with Ronaldo twenty days before signing for Madrid. Nothing more.

He says I am putting his career at risk, how can I do that! Each training session had the doctor’s approval, even if he noticed discomfort in a match, he left the field directly, without waiting for the change.