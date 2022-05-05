“I swear. It’s a very difficult question. In my head, I have…”

When footballers of the current generation are asked the name of the player from the past they would have liked most to play with, most select Ronaldo Nazário or Ronaldinho. However, that was not the case with Cristiano Ronaldo.

For a long time, in a dynamic with SOCCER.COM, Manchester United 7 was asked to name a legend (considering the whole history of football) with whom he would have liked to share a team. And although he made it clear that it was a very complicated decision, he ended up opting for one of the all-time leading scorers.

For what he has done for his country, for his legacy and for the bond he will always have with the Portugal national team, El Bicho has named the perennial Eusebio as his dream attacking partner.

“If you could play any football player in the entire history of the game, who would it be?” That’s what they asked him, in a video (2019) which is on the SOCCER.COM channel.

And the all-time top scorer in professional football simply replied: “It’s a very difficult question. In my head, I have many players with whom I would have liked to play, but I will name one from my country: Eusébio”

“He is one of the sons of Portugal and I would have liked to play with him because he is Portuguese and he was an incredible person. He died a few years ago, but I would have liked to play with him for the national team.

Both are Ballon d’Or winners, both got the Golden Boot, both are historic bosses of the Portuguese national team, both have the European Cup in their honor and both add more 1,300 official goals at absolute level. Cristiano Ronaldo alongside Eusebio would have been an outrage for any defence.