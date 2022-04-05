“I swear to God that they don’t eat rice,” Bukele tells gang members who threaten a crime wave in El Salvador – Prensa Libre

“I am going to take the opportunity to send a message to the criminals (…) you unleash a wave of crime and we take away the food in prisons (…) so you better stay calm and let yourself be arrested,” Bukele said during a graduation event of 205 students from the National Academy of Public Security (ANSP) that was broadcast on social networks.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, warned the gangs on Monday, April 4, that if they increase homicides in the country, they will take away the food in the prisons where, according to the president, some 23,000 members of said structures are imprisoned.

The president pointed out that “There are rumors out there that they want to start taking revenge on honest people at random”, “Do that and there won’t be a prison meal time. Let’s see how long their homeboys (gang members) last in there, ”she warned.

“I swear to God that they don’t eat rice,” he stressed.

And he added: “I don’t care what the international organizations say, that they come to protect our people, that they come to take those gang members away if they love them so much, We give them all.”

The president also said this Monday, during the military graduation, that gangs are the “armed wing” of humanitarian organizations, international community and opposition parties.

On Sunday he also launched this accusation and published that they are also “gang members” the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and journalists.

“There is no doubt that their attacks will intensify as they feel that they lose their armed arm,” Bukele said.

El Salvador fulfilled on Sunday one week under exception regime after an escalation of murders that claimed the lives of more than 80 people.

Congress suspended, at Bukele’s request and without any study or discussion, various constitutional rights, including the defense and inviolability of telecommunications.

The Government has carried out massive arrests of alleged gang members, in what it has called a “war on gangs” as their predecessors did.

The security forces have captured 5,747 alleged gang members, while relatives of the detainees seek information and have reported attacks.